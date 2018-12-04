Man Arrested for Threatening Officers at Mitchell Police Department

MITCHELL, S.D. – A Mitchell man is behind bars after police say he threatened officers with a knife inside the police department.

It happened Monday afternoon around 3:15. Police say 40-year-old Jose Sanchez threatened three officers and a woman in the lobby with a knife, before officers subdued him with a taser.

Police say he showed signs of extreme paranoia and made comments that police had been watching him.

Sanchez was arrested on multiple aggravated assault charges.

He is on a mental health hold at the Davison County Jail.