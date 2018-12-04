Nate Gerry Snags 1st NFL Career Interception

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — At the age of 23 Nate Gerry already has a Super Bowl ring. During Monday Night Football the Washington High School alum added a new accomplishment to his resume.

Gerry making his 3rd career start for the Eagles recorded a couple tackles including one on running back Adrian Peterson. The linebacker later snagged his 1st career interception coming against Mark Sanchez who was in for injured Colt McCoy.

Gerry in his 2nd season has 9 tackles total with one pick, and we might see him start again this weekend against the Cowboys.