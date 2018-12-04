One Driver Injured in Four Semi Collision

ARLINGTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it’s continuing their investigating into a fiery crash involving four semis near Arlington.

The Highway Patrol says three semis traveling as a group were heading westbound on Highway 14 when an eastbound semi crossed the center line. They say the eastbound semi collided with two of the westbound semis and struck the trailer of the third before catching on fire.

The three westbound semi drivers aged 21, 22, and 30 were all not injured and have no charges pending against them. The eastbound driver, 21-year-old Joshua Waldner of Huron, received serious non-life threatening injuries. Highway Patrol says charges against Waldner are pending.

The Highway Patrol says three of the semis are a total loss.