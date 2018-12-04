SDSU’s Taryn Christion in New York for Campbell Award Ceremony

Nicole Griffith,
NEW YORK, N.Y. — South Dakota State quarterback Taryn Christion will take part in the Campbell Trophy presentation this evening in New York City.

The award went to Clemson’s All-American defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Christion was among 14 other finalists including NDSU’s Easton Shick.

The trophy is awarded to a college football player with the best combination of academics, community service, and on-field performance.

It’s an exciting night for Christion and his family but Stig says they haven’t forgotten about Kennesaw State.

