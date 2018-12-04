Sioux Falls Teens Arrested After Shooting, Pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Multiple teens are facing charges after a shooting and pursuit in Sioux Falls Monday night.

Police say around 10:30 last night, two groups of people who had a previous dispute met at an apartment complex near 6th Street and Bahnson Avenue.

Police say 19-year-old Yona Sama and a 17-year-old girl pointed handguns into a vehicle. They say Sama fired a round and struck the driver. The driver fled the scene and called police at a nearby gas station. The driver was sent to the hospital with no update on her injuries.

Another vehicle with teens in the same group as the victim also fled the scene. Police say Sama, the 17-year-old girl, and 18-year-old Jessepe Etta chased the vehicle to 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police say Etta used the grip of a handgun to strike the back of the victims’ vehicle, breaking the glass and dropping the handgun.

A short pursuit began once officers arrived on scene and ended with the suspect vehicle stopping near 12th Street and Thompson Avenue. Police say all five occupants fled on foot.

Police were able to arrest Etta and a 16-year-old boy.

Police say Sama was later found and arrested after following tracks in the snow to a nearby apartment complex.