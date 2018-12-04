Stampede Rally Comes up Short in OT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—The Sioux Falls Stampede rallied from a 4-0 deficit to tie the game and earn a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Des Moines Buccaneers Tuesday night at the PREMIER Center. The Herd trailed 4-0 midway through the second period, but scored four unanswered goals to tie the game and eventually force overtime. It marked the second straight game between the two teams who met last Saturday in Des Moines with the Stampede prevailing 5-3.

Brian Chambers and Jared Westcott both tallied a goal and an assist in the game for the Herd. Jaxson Stauber started the game and stopped 8 of 12 shots before being replaced by Chad Veltri who knocked aside 7 of 8 shots in the game. The Herd are now 9-7-3 on the season and 4-2-1 on home ice.

The Buccaneers played like a team with a chip on their shoulder in the first period. Des Moines grabbed the first goal of the game at 6:45. Rylee St. Onge drove down the left wing side and tucked the puck under the right pad of Stampede goaltender Jaxson Stauber. It remained that way until the 18:44 mark of the period when St. Onge struck again on a similar goal. This time his wrist shot from just outside the crease hit the goal post, but the puck bounced off the back off Stauber’s leg and trickled over the goal line for a 2-0 advantage. The Bucs outshot the Herd 8-6 in the period.

The Stampede were looking to turn things around in the second period, but things instead went from bad to worse. The Bucs added to their lead 5:45 into the period when Mac Welsher sent a pass through the slot to Mike Kesselring who quickly backhanded a shot into the net. Moments later it was 4-0 when Reed Lebster fed a streaking TJ Walsh in the slot. Walsh faked a shot on his backhand and moved to the forehand before beating Stauber for a comfortable 4-0 lead.

That would send Stauber to the bench and Chad Veltri into the game. The Stampede would finally get onto the board at 9:22 when Jared Westcott tallied his sixth goal of the season. Brian Chambers drove towards the goal, but the puck was stopped by Des Moines goaltender Roman Durny. The rebound bounced in front of the goal to Westcott who quickly spun around and fired the puck into the net. The Herd pulled back within two goals at 16:49 when Westcott’s shot was stopped, but Chambers crashed inside the crease and knocked home the puck through the pads of Durny to make it 4-2. Sioux Falls outshot the Bucs 11-6 in the period.

The Stampede continued their comeback with two goals to start the third period. Just 3:44 in, Jami Kranilla sent a perfect pass over to the left circle for Artem Ivanyuzhenkov 3:44 who one-timed it right through the five-hole of Durny to make it 4-3. The Herd would tie the game 58 seconds later when Austen Swankler knocked home a loose puck inside the Des Moines crease. The Herd nearly took the lead a minute later when Durny misplayed the puck behind the net, but the Stampede’s wrap around attempt went wide.

Neither team was able to score and the game headed to overtime where the Bucs scored just 28 seconds in when TJ Walsh blasted a shot from the left circle and through the pads of Veltri.

Sioux Falls outshot Des Moines 23-20 on the night and went 0-for-1 on the power play while the Bucs went 0-for-3.

The Stampede are back in action Saturday night when they travel down to Sioux City to face the Musketeers at 7:05 PM. Fans can catch all the action live on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM, 107.9-FM and KELO.com starting at 6:40 with pre-game coverage.