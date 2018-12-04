Trump Task Force Recommends Ways to Boost Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) – A task force created by President Donald Trump to evaluate ways to stem billions of dollars in losses at the U.S. Postal Service is suggesting a range of options, including proposals that could significantly boost the cost of sending non-essential mail.

The report recommended that the Postal Service develop a new pricing model that would remove current price caps and charge market-based prices for both mail and packages that were not deemed to be “essential postal services.”

That recommendation could raise costs for Amazon and other major businesses that are currently using the Postal Service to supplement their delivery operations.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says that the report “contains achievable recommendations.”