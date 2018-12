#1 O’Gorman Lady Knights Motivated by 6th Place Last Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The O’Gorman Lady Knights tabbed the 1st place ranking with 89 votes.

They placed 6th at the state tournament last year. All-State Junior Emma Ronsiek is helping lead this year’s team made up of five seniors, four juniors, three sophomores and 2 freshman.

Head Coach Kent Kolsrud is in his 21st season. He says last years finish has motivated this year’s team.

The Knights open the season against Roosevelt Friday night.