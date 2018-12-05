15 Seniors and Juniors Lead Experienced #2 O’Gorman Team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Since college hoops starts so early, it’s crazy to think that the high school season hasn’t started yet, but that’s going to change in a couple days.

Earlier this week the pre-season poll was released ranking the O’Gorman Boys #2 in class ‘AA’. The title defending Yankton Bucks are #1.

The Knights are coming off a 6th place finish in the state tournament.

This team includes 6 seniors and 9 juniors. Head Coach Derek Robey says it’s a balanced team.

Click on the video box to hear from Coach Robey.