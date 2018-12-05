Governor Daugaard Gives Farewell Address With Just Days Left in Office

PIERRE, S.D – After eight years as South Dakota’s 32nd governor, Dennis Daugaard has just a month left in his term.

During his two terms in office, Governor Daugaard was tasked with rebuilding after devastating floods. He increased teachers’ pay from the lowest in the nation, fought for sales tax fairness, and helped name a new state park.

After 22 years in state government, Dennis Daugaard is singing his swan song.

“It has been my great honor to be your governor, and that is why I know out best days are still yet to come.”

He’s leaving behind a state that – he says – is in better shape now than it was when he took over.

“Eight years ago when I was elected governor, our budget was in structural deficit.”

Going into the next fiscal year, there are a few budgetary suggestions Daugaard leaves for his successor – including a recommended $7.4 million expansion to the health services building at the state prison.

“this building is needed due to an increased count of inmates over a number of years.”

While he leaves big shoes to fill, Governor Daugaard says he’s leaving the state he loves – in capable hands.

“I’m very pleased to be handing over this office to Governor-Elect Noem, who also believes in these principals, and will continue to emphasize sound financial management.

And as for what’s next for him, he’s planning on making up for lost time with his family.

“We lost so much time that we’d have otherwise spent together. I am so looking forward to more time as your dad again.”