HIGHLIGHTS: Dordt and Briar Cliff Split Doubleheader December 5, 2018 Nicole Griffith, Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmail SIOUX CITY, I.A. — Wednesday nights are full of GPAC action. Click on the video box to watch highlights from the Dordt and Briar Cliff doubleheader. Categories: College Sports, Colleges – Dordt, Sports, Sports Top Story Tags: Briar Cliff Chargers, College Basketball, Dordt De, GPAC Related Post High Hopes For Both USD Basketball Coaches SOUND: USD Men’s Basketball Team Buying into... NAIA Will Merge Division One & Two Basketball... Summit League Tournament Quarterfinal Photo Galler...