Incoming South Dakota AG Fills Leadership Roles

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Attorney General-elect Jason Ravnsborg has filled three top positions on his team.

Ravnsborg said Wednesday that Charles McGuigan will stay on as chief deputy, Faulk County State’s Attorney Timothy Bormann will be chief of staff and Brule County State’s Attorney David Natvig will serve as director of the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

McGuigan has been chief deputy since 2007. Ravnsborg says they are all ready to work for South Dakota.

Ravnsborg is taking over for outgoing Attorney General Marty Jackley, who couldn’t run again because of term limits.