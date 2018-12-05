Kristi Noem Working on State Budget, Setting Up Cabinet Team

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – As Gov. Dennis Daugaard says his farewells and winds down his administration, Kristi Noem is putting together a state budget proposal and planning the policy agenda for her first legislative session as governor.

Noem told The Associated Press this week that she plans to unveil her budget in January. But after a campaign in which Noem released more than 10 policy plans on topics ranging from agriculture to government transparency, she’s staying silent for now about her legislative priorities for the 2019 session.

The governor-elect says the process of drafting legislation and working with state lawmakers will start in the coming weeks.

Noem will take office Jan. 5 and will give her State of the State address to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Jan. 8, the 2019 session’s first day.