SDSU’s Cade Johnson Making History with TD Receptions

BROOKINGS, S.D. — As the Jacks try to make a historic run in the FCS playoffs Wide Receiver Cade Johnson could also make history. Johnson recorded his 16th TD reception of the season in the winter wonderland game against Duquesne on Saturday.

That receptions ties the Jackrabbit single-season record set by Jake Wieneke in 2014 and matched in both 2016 and 2017.

Johnson is only a sophomore and he says he had a goal at the beginning of the season to be on Wieneke’s level.