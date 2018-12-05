Shopko Closing 4 South Dakota Stores

Shopko is closing four South Dakota stores, a spokesperson confirmed to KDLT News.

The stores in Redfield, Wagner, Webster and Dell Rapids will begin liquidation on Dec. 7 and close by the end of February. The closures are among 39 nationwide.

The company released the following statement:

“Shopko deeply values its employees and the communities it serves. It is never an easy decision to close a location and Shopko thanks its employees for all their support and hard work as well as its loyal customers. Despite all of the stores’ efforts, as we reviewed the long-term outlook on profitability, sales trends, and potential growth we came to the difficult decision that it was necessary to close these stores. Shopko will assist those who are interested in transferring to open positions at other locations, or will provide severance benefits according to our guidelines.”

