South Dakota Senate Republicans Select Leadership

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Senate Republicans have nominated Brock Greenfield to serve as president pro tempore and elected Kris Langer as their majority leader.

Senate Republicans also voted this week to choose Jim Bolin as assistant majority leader. They selected Sens. Bob Ewing, Joshua Klumb, Al Novstrup and Jordan Youngberg as whips.

The full Senate will vote on Greenfield’s nomination on Jan. 8.

Republicans control both legislative chambers. In November, House Republicans nominated Steven Haugaard to serve as House speaker and elected Lee Qualm to another term as their majority leader.