Two More Arrested in Connection with Monday Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have taken two more people into custody in connection with Monday night’s shooting

Police arrested the driver of the suspect’s vehicle, 23-year-old Kotu Kalta Suleman, on aggravated assault, eluding, and fleeing police charges.

Police also arrested a 16-year-old girl on two counts of aggravated assault.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Multiple teens are facing charges and a 17-year-old girl is injured after a shooting and pursuit Monday night. Police say they know who one of the suspects is, but she’s not behind bars.

Police say it all started when two groups of people agreed to meet at an apartment complex near 6th Street and Bahnson Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

“It really depends on who you talk to whether they were meeting to fight or whether they were meeting to talk,” said Officer Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

According to police, three cars pulled into a lot. Two armed suspects came up to the victim’s car and one of them shot her.

“The bullet went across the car, through the inside of the car,” said Clemens. “There was a passenger in the passenger seat, so the bullet travelled in front of that passenger and then struck the driver in the left leg.”

The victim drove to this gas station near Washington High School and called police.

Police say there were three cars of teenagers connected to the victim. The suspects jumped in their car and started chasing one of those cars associated with the victim.

Police started driving around the east side looking for suspects when officers spotted their car.

“Everybody ran basically at that point in time,” said Clemens, “There were five people inside that vehicle. Everybody took off.”

Police followed tracks in the snow to find the alleged shooter, 19-year-old Yona Sama. He’s facing four counts of aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle, and concealing a felony.

A passenger, 18-year-old Jessepe Etta is facing obstruction and concealing a felony charges. A teenager is also facing charges for allegedly fleeing police.

Police are still putting the pieces together as to what started the violence, but they don’t believe drugs are involved.

Police are still looking for additional suspects. Police say they know who they are, just not where they are. Police are unsure of the gunshot victim’s condition tonight.