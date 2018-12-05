Wired Wednesday: Why Your Kids Might Explore a Career in Coding

Some startling statistics this Computer Science Education Week

One doesn’t have to look too far anymore to realize the career opportunities if you are tech savvy at all, are seemingly endless. Add to that any knowledge of coding, and it’s a win-win for local businesses needing the expertise and willing to pay for it. This Computer Science Education Week, the goal is to ensure every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science through both code.org as well as other programs schools are willing to invest in. Here is why:

There are 570,926 open computing jobs nationwide.

South Dakota currently has 838 open computing jobs.

The average salary for a computing occupation in SD is $65,621, which is significantly higher than the

average salary in the state ($40,770). South Dakota had only 145 computer science graduates in 2015; only 18% were female.

Universities in South Dakota did not graduate a single new teacher prepared to teach computer science in

2016. Microsoft has committed $10 million by 2020 to Code.org, a nonprofit that works to spread computer science education in K-12 schools across the US.

For more on the investment some local schools are making in the field, click on the interview below with one of our tech experts, Will Bushee.