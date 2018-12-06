Accountant

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Automotive is now hiring for a full-time Accountant!

The Staff Accountant/Car Deal Administrator will post accounting entries, reconcile accounts, prepare invoices and bills, and compile data for the dealership.

Duties include but are not limited to:

Verify that funds have been collected and the correct lienholder paid off before processing title applications

Bill all dealer trades

Prepare payoff checks for new vehicles and trade-ins

Post vehicle sales and purchases

Prepare bank contracts for finance companies

Reconcile select accounts and schedules monthly

Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Previous office experience

2-year accounting degree preferred

Valid Driver’s License/Acceptable driving record

Organization skills, attention to detail, and adherence to deadlines

Contact Information:

Barbara Shiell

Human Resources

605.679.3943

barbara.shiell@billionauto.com

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=8439&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C