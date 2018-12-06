Accountant
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Automotive is now hiring for a full-time Accountant!
The Staff Accountant/Car Deal Administrator will post accounting entries, reconcile accounts, prepare invoices and bills, and compile data for the dealership.
Duties include but are not limited to:
Verify that funds have been collected and the correct lienholder paid off before processing title applications
Bill all dealer trades
Prepare payoff checks for new vehicles and trade-ins
Post vehicle sales and purchases
Prepare bank contracts for finance companies
Reconcile select accounts and schedules monthly
Other duties as assigned
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
Previous office experience
2-year accounting degree preferred
Valid Driver’s License/Acceptable driving record
Organization skills, attention to detail, and adherence to deadlines
Contact Information:
Barbara Shiell
Human Resources
605.679.3943
barbara.shiell@billionauto.com
Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=8439&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C