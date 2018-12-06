Authorities Identify Hot Springs Woman Killed in Crash

OELRICHS, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Hot Springs woman who died in a crash in Fall River County last weekend.

The Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Helen Iverson was driving a minivan that crossed the center line of U.S. Highway 18 on Sunday afternoon and caused a collision with a pickup truck. She died at the scene, about 13 miles east of Oelrichs.

The 69-year-old man driving the pickup suffered minor injuries and a 72-year-old female passenger in his truck life-threatening injuries. She was hospitalized in Rapid City.