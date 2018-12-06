Auto Service Technician

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 20 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana

We currently are seeking a full time Service Technician to join the Billion Automotive Family!

Job Responsibilities of Auto Service Techs:

• Diagnose and repair vehicle automotive systems including engine, steering, suspension, brakes and air conditioning to required specifications.

• Perform vehicle inspection to identify necessary repairs.

• Provide labor and time estimates for all repair work.

• Inspect and test vehicles to determine necessary and applicable repair work.

• Complete necessary paperwork and documentation for service repairs.

• Participate in on-going company and manufacturing training and education programs, to stay current and abreast of changing technology.

• Provide and maintain a basic inventory of required hand tools.

We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401K with employer match after 1 year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

• Prior automotive repair experience

• A team player who is focused on providing exemplary customer service

• Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced work environment

• Strong organizational skills and detail oriented

• Strong communication skills

• Be at least 18 years of age

• Possess a valid in-state driver’s license

• Certified, or ability to become certified

Contact Information:

Barbara Shiell

Human Resources

605.679.3943

barbara.shiell@billionauto.com

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=9357&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C