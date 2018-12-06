Auto Service Technician
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 20 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana
We currently are seeking a full time Service Technician to join the Billion Automotive Family!
Job Responsibilities of Auto Service Techs:
• Diagnose and repair vehicle automotive systems including engine, steering, suspension, brakes and air conditioning to required specifications.
• Perform vehicle inspection to identify necessary repairs.
• Provide labor and time estimates for all repair work.
• Inspect and test vehicles to determine necessary and applicable repair work.
• Complete necessary paperwork and documentation for service repairs.
• Participate in on-going company and manufacturing training and education programs, to stay current and abreast of changing technology.
• Provide and maintain a basic inventory of required hand tools.
We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401K with employer match after 1 year.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
• Prior automotive repair experience
• A team player who is focused on providing exemplary customer service
• Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced work environment
• Strong organizational skills and detail oriented
• Strong communication skills
• Be at least 18 years of age
• Possess a valid in-state driver’s license
• Certified, or ability to become certified
Contact Information:
Barbara Shiell
Human Resources
605.679.3943
barbara.shiell@billionauto.com
Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=9357&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C