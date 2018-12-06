Automotive Film Installation Tech

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking a Film Installation Tech to join our Collision Center Team!

We have some of the best, state-of-the-art collision centers in the region! Come join a growing and busy team! Our environment is fast paced and high energy.

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Have at least 2 years’ experience

Valid driver’s license

Be punctual, have a positive attitude

Work well independently and in a team

Contact Information:

Barbara Shiell

Human Resources

605.679.3943

barbara.shiell@billionauto.com

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=9550&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C