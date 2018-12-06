Automotive Glass Installation Tech

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking an Automotive Glass Installation Tech to join our Collision/Repair Team!

Duties:

Install, repair, and replace safety glass and related materials

Obtain windshields or windows for specific automobiles from stock and examine them for defects prior to installation

Remove broken or damaged glass windshields or windows from vehicles

Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Valid Driver’s License

High School Diploma/GED

Prior relevant experience preferred

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=8375&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C

