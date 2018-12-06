Body Shop Painter

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 20 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking an Auto Body Painter to join the Billion Auto Team!

Duties:

Communicate with customers, managers, and coworkers to assess damage and provide a plan to repair paint damage on a variety of vehicles

Remove rust and other debris from surfaces to be painted, fill cavities and dents in vehicles to create an even surface, mask or tape off details and components to avoid contamination and select the proper colors and substances for the project

Determine the necessary application of paint for a thorough coat and checking for runs or sags in the paint to ensure a quality product

Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

High School Diploma

Valid Driver’s License

Previous experience preferred

Able to drive both manual and automatic transmission vehicles

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=9349&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C