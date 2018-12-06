Body Shop Tech

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations across South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

We are looking for a quality candidate to join our Collision/Repair team as a Body Shop Technician. Billion Automotive operates some of the best body shops in the area. Come join a great team!

We offer air-conditioned facilities with state of the art equipment.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Read technical drawings

Read work order, instructions, formulas, or processing charts

Stretch, bend, straighten, shape, pound, or press metal or plastic.

Apply filler substances to dents in vehicle bodies

Repair vehicle body parts

File, sand, grind, or polish metal or plastic objects

Install or repair windshields or other glass in motor vehicles

Other duties as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

We offer all full-time employees a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K).

Job Requirements:

High school, trade or technical school, or community college programs in collision repair or equivalent experience.

Must pay close attention to detail.

Valid Driver’s License.

Work experience in the industry preferred.

Contact Information:

Barbara Shiell

Billion Automotive

605.679.3943

barbara.shiell@billionauto.com

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=9244&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C