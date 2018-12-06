DSU, AG Office Team Up to Fight Cyber Crime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Attorney General’s office and Dakota State University are teaming up to fight cyber crime.

DSU faculty will help law enforcement with digital forensics education, training and services. A statewide digital forensic center on the DSU campus will also provide services to the division of consumer protection.

Dakota State’s staff has been recognized by the NSA and Department of Homeland Security for its work in cyber security education and research.