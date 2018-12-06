I-90 Speedway to Reopen in 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – I-90 Speedway os expected to re-open next year.

Owners Lyle and Dawn Howey will continue owning the facility with Rod Pattison serving as General Manager.

Pattison says racing at the Hartford track will begin in May and run Saturday nights through early September.

“I am so fired up about this project and the team we have assembled,” said Pattison. “We have a lot of work to do to make this all come together, but it’s all going to be worth it come opening night.”

More details on schedule dates and rules will be announced Tuesday at a press press conference at the Holiday Inn City Center in Downtown Sioux Falls.

I-90 Speedway originally opened in 1976 , but the dirt track hasn’t held a race since 2015.