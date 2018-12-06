Inbound Phone Representative

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Billion Automotive in Sioux Falls is currently seeking full time Customer Service Representatives for Inbound Phone Calls in our Business Development Center!

Assist our sales team in matching customers to vehicles! These positions involve strictly inbound phone calls… no cold calling, and no sales!

The Business Development Center (BDC) Customer Service Representative is responsible for receiving all incoming calls, establishing relationships with customers, collecting data, scheduling appointments, and directing calls to appropriate departments.

Starting wage is a base rate of $12.00/hour.

We are currently hiring for our evening shifts with hours being 11:00am-8:00pm Monday-Thursday. Every other Friday and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND BASIC DUTIES:

Monitor and answer inbound phone calls

Gather required information to connect customer with appropriate department

Update customer changes in database

Provide administrative assistance as needed

Establish personal goals with a strategy to meet them that are consistent with the dealership standards of productivity

Attend training sessions and meetings

QUALIFICATIONS, KNOWLEDGE, AND SKILLS

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to document notes thoroughly while delivering results and meeting goals

Task orientated, detail driven, self-motivated

Ability to think quickly, identify and resolve customer questions or concerns.

Knowledge of the automotive industry

Exceptional organizational skills

Proficient computer skills, including typing, navigation, and ability to multi-task

We offer a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including: health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after 1 year.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Call center experience preferred but not necessary

High School Diploma or equivalent

Contact Information:

Barbara Shiell

Human Resources

605.679.3943

barbara.shiell@billionauto.com

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=9351&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C