Keeping Kids Warm Through ‘Project Warm Up’

Simon Floss,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Over nine hundred Sioux Falls students are homeless, according to the Sioux Falls School District.

Tracy Vik, Principal of Sonya Sotomayer Elementary School, started ‘Project Warm Up’ 12 years ago. The project aims to lend out blankets to students, and their families, who don’t have the means to stay warm themselves.

Roughly one hundred blankets were hand-made and handed out the first year, according to Vik. As the city has grown, so has the need for more blankets. This year, they’re hoping to lend out three thousand. Since it’s beginning, ‘Project Warm Up’ has given over twenty thousand blankets to those in need.

A blanket making party will take over the Sonia Sotomayer Elementary Gym on Saturday, December 8th starting at 11:00 a.m. and running until 3. The event is free and open to the public.

