Managing Depression Over the Holidays

Advice for those who struggle and for those who love them as well
Carleen Wild,
The high expectations and pressure we often put on ourselves over the holidays to be happy, at times, have the exact opposite effect. For millions of Americans, the stress over buying gifts, baking cookies, sending out cards, lack of sunlight, and time with family is enough to induce both anxiety and depression. Recognizing the signs and taking steps that might help you avoid it altogether are important places to start. Malia Holbeck, Manager of Avera Outpatient Behavioral Health Services, explains in the interview below.

 

