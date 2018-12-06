Midwest Communications Radiothon for Kids Kicks-Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The annual Midwest Communication Radiothon for Kids is going on at the Sanford Children’s Hospital today and tomorrow.

People listening can call in and make donations to the Children’s Miracle Network. All money that is raised stays to local organizations, including Sanford Children’s Hospital.

Last year, just over $300,000 was raised with a goal of increasing that this year. Families helped by the Children’s Miracle Network over the years have helped this event grow.

“It’s very real, so you turn on your radio and listen to those stories, those families are right here with us these two days. To rally around us and get excited, They just are feeling very blessed by children’s network and sanford children’s hospital. So, its cool to get to know them,” said Erin Sanderson with the Children’s Miracle Network.

You can tune into KTWB, KELO FM, KRRO, and Q95.7 to hear personal stories from families. To donate you can call 605-328-5750 with donations being taken again tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.