Nora Store Caroling Tradition Nearing 30 Years

NORA, S.D. — A town forty five miles southeast of Sioux Falls may only have a population of five, but it draws thousands during the holiday season.

KDLT’s Nicole Griffith introduces us to Nora, South Dakota for the sights and sounds that keep drawing people in.

In the tiny town of Nora located in Union County sits the Nora Store.

“There aren’t many of these country store sides left,” says store owner Mike Pedersen.

A place of humble beginnings Pedersen tries to bring the store to life.

“I was in the right place at the right time, and I was given that instrument the organ, and I thought ‘wow I think God has a plan here’ and sure enough here it is after 29 years,” Pedersen.

From Thanksgiving to Christmas for the last 29 years Pedersen opens up the shop. Christmas carols and hymns fill the room with Pedersen leading from the organ.

“Oh I have to fight back tears. I feel so undeserving to have the opportunity to do these things,” says Pedersen.

The groups range from young and old, small to large but no matter the group the sound is the same, and the music is on the house.

“I’ve never charged,” says Pedersen.

But donations are welcomed. The store is over one hundred years old and is in need of repairs including the outside roof and beam work.

“It would be tremendously sad if it wasn’t here. It just takes you back to the old days of Christmas. It’s very nice. It’s very comforting in your heart to be here,” says April Sommervold of Union Creek Church.

Nora store has also been listed on the National Register of Historic Places in hopes of preserving it.

“It’s a one man effort trying to keep the building up and in shape,” says Pedersen.

This effort is all to bring Christmas cheer to those who enter the store.

“I think its good medicine. I think when people walk through those doors there is a anonymity there. Everybody is someone,” says Pedersen.

And keep Nora on the map.

Pedersen has sessions Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the next two weekends. You can also schedule an appointment during the week.

The store will close for the season December 19th.