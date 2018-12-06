O’Gorman Students Make Fleece Blankets for a Cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Local high school students took time out of their lunch hour to help a special cause.

A group of students at O’Gorman High School in Sioux Falls made fleece blankets for a few local organizations. This includes the Avis House, Sanford Children’s Hospital and the Teddy Bear Den.

These organizations will take the blankets and give them to children and families who need them.

For one student, this cause hits home because her brother has cancer.

“He gets treatment every week and has to go through the chemo treatment and all that. And with that they give him a blanket, so it kind of helps, so we have blankets at my house, it’s nice to then give blankets. So then I can see that I’m also helping other people,” said Senior Zoey Matthiesen.

The students hope to make more blankets again each year going forward.