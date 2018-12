O’Gorman’s Canyon Bauer Named Gatorade S.D. Football Player Of The Year

Committed To Play At SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — O’Gorman’s Canyon Bauer has been named Gatorade’s 2018 South Dakota Football Player of the Year.

Primarily playing at receiver, Bauer caught 62 passes for 922 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for three scores. The SDSU commit also has a 3.84 grade point average.