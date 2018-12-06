Outbound Customer Service Representative

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Earn up to $18 per hour based on YOUR drive.

Billion Automotive is expanding their Business Development Center (BDC) and we are looking for self-motivated customer focused individuals.

We are currently hiring Customer Service Phone Representatives for our Business Development Center (BDC). These are full-time positions.

Wage: $10.10-18.00 per hour based on performance

Schedule: Monday-Thursday 11am-8pm, every other Friday 8am-5pm, every other Saturday 10am-3pm

Day shifts become available and are filled based upon seniority in this small department. Typically, the first couple of months are on this later shift.

Job Responsibilities:

Call and email current customers and new leads

Expectations of processing 80-100 calls per shift

Become proficient with Account Management software

Generate quality leads that the sales force will want to work

Learn and implement outbound calling tactics

Increase knowledge of the automotive industry

Work on special projects as needed

Other Duties as Assigned.

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after one year.

Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Valid driver’s license/Acceptable driving record

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to think “on your feet”

Strong listening skills

Ability to take control of a conversation

Ability to multitask

Self-motivated and detail oriented

Proficient computer skills including typing

Outbound call experience preferred, but not required

Contact Information:

Barbara Shiell

Human Resources

605.679.3943

barbara.shiell@billionauto.com

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=7347&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C