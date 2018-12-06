Outbound Customer Service Representative
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Earn up to $18 per hour based on YOUR drive.
Billion Automotive is expanding their Business Development Center (BDC) and we are looking for self-motivated customer focused individuals.
We are currently hiring Customer Service Phone Representatives for our Business Development Center (BDC). These are full-time positions.
Wage: $10.10-18.00 per hour based on performance
Schedule: Monday-Thursday 11am-8pm, every other Friday 8am-5pm, every other Saturday 10am-3pm
Day shifts become available and are filled based upon seniority in this small department. Typically, the first couple of months are on this later shift.
Job Responsibilities:
Call and email current customers and new leads
Expectations of processing 80-100 calls per shift
Become proficient with Account Management software
Generate quality leads that the sales force will want to work
Learn and implement outbound calling tactics
Increase knowledge of the automotive industry
Work on special projects as needed
Other Duties as Assigned.
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after one year.
Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Requirements:
Valid driver’s license/Acceptable driving record
Strong verbal and written communication skills
Ability to think “on your feet”
Strong listening skills
Ability to take control of a conversation
Ability to multitask
Self-motivated and detail oriented
Proficient computer skills including typing
Outbound call experience preferred, but not required
Contact Information:
Barbara Shiell
Human Resources
605.679.3943
barbara.shiell@billionauto.com
Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=7347&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C