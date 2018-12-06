Paint Prep

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Job Duties Include, but are not limited to:

Perform part preparation by cleaning, sanding, and masking.

Keep paint areas neat and clean.

Ensure compliance with sign-offs and quality specifications.

Properly care for and maintain shop equipment and tools.

Follow standard operating procedures when using sealants, paint strippers and corrosion-preventive chemicals and use protective equipment as required.

Utilize the company’s system to accurately track time and materials for customer jobs.

Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

We offer all full-time employees a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance as well as 401(K).

Relatable Job Experience Examples:

Sanding

Paint Mixing

Woodworking

Car Detailing

Furniture Refinishing

Cabinet Making

Autobody Repair

Drywall Patch/Repair

Job Requirements:

Valid driver’s license and safe driving record

Six months’ experience in manufacturing or general industry

Excellent hand skills

High attention to detail

High School diploma or equivalent

Contact Information:

Barbara Shiell

Human Resources

605.679.3943

barbara.shiell@billionauto.com

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=9242&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C