Paint Prep
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Job Duties Include, but are not limited to:
Perform part preparation by cleaning, sanding, and masking.
Keep paint areas neat and clean.
Ensure compliance with sign-offs and quality specifications.
Properly care for and maintain shop equipment and tools.
Follow standard operating procedures when using sealants, paint strippers and corrosion-preventive chemicals and use protective equipment as required.
Utilize the company’s system to accurately track time and materials for customer jobs.
Relatable Job Experience Examples:
Sanding
Paint Mixing
Woodworking
Car Detailing
Furniture Refinishing
Cabinet Making
Autobody Repair
Drywall Patch/Repair
Job Requirements:
Valid driver’s license and safe driving record
Six months’ experience in manufacturing or general industry
Excellent hand skills
High attention to detail
High School diploma or equivalent
Contact Information:
Barbara Shiell
Human Resources
605.679.3943
barbara.shiell@billionauto.com
Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=9242&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C