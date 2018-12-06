SD Regents Pass Tuition Plan for Students From Nearby States

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Students from six surrounding states will soon pay the same tuition rate as South Dakota residents at the state’s public universities.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the South Dakota Board of Regents approved the new policy this week. Board President Kevin Schieffer says the goal is to grow enrollment, meet the state’s workforce needs and attract more financial resources to the universities and the state.

The South Dakota Advantage program allows first-year and transfer students from Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Colorado to pay the same tuition as South Dakota residents. South Dakota already has a reciprocity agreement with Minnesota.

Some South Dakota universities also already have tuition agreements with neighboring states. The new program will be effective for the term starting summer 2019.