Sen. Rounds Introduces Legislation to Fund $25B Border Wall

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senator Mike Rounds is introducing a bill that would fully fund a wall at the U.S. Southern border.

Rounds introduced the Wall Act today with three others including Texas Senator Ted Cruz. The co-sponsors say the bill would fund the wall by closing loopholes on federal benefits to illegal immigrants. That includes requiring social security numbers to claim benefits like the child tax credit and requiring welfare applicants to verify citizenship.

The bill also calls for increasing the minimum fines for people who illegally cross the border and a maximum penalty for Visa overstays.

The bill would fully fund Trump’s $25 billion border wall.