Service Coordinator

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Billion Automotive is currently hiring Service Coordinator to join our team in our new and expanding department – Service Business Development Center.

Customer Service Specialist wanted -up to $16.50 / Hr (Based on salary + performance bonuses)

This is a GREAT opportunity to join a winning team that will reward you for your passion for Customer Service!

We are a successful automotive group looking for dynamic, energetic, career-oriented professionals who are masters of influence and love working the telephone.

We offer:

o Earn up to $16.50 per hour ($11.00 / Hr base salary + performance bonuses)

o Great company benefits, including medical, dental, vision and 401(k) plans.

o A clearly defined career path designed for personal and professional growth

o The opportunity to work with successful and passionate people in an exciting yet relaxed atmosphere

o This position involves making inbound and outbound calls. No cold calling!

We are an equal opportunity employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

• Proven telephone customer service experience (minimum 1 – 3 years)

• Demonstrate excellent phone and verbal communication skills

• Past experience with heavy inbound and outbound calls (no cold calling required)

• A highly professional approach and appearance

• MUST speak CLEARLY and have a pleasant phone manner

• A demonstrated dedication to customer service

• The ability to instantly build rapport with clients

• Being organized, self-disciplined and a quick learner

• Must have a valid driver’s license

• Must be able to work a flexible schedule with some weekends (40 hours per week)

Contact Information:

Barbara Shiell

Human Resources

605.679.3943

barbara.shiell@billionauto.com

Apply on our career site! https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=9353&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C