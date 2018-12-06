‘Share a Spare’ Campaign

ALEXANDRIA, S.D.-More than 300 people are in need of a kidney transplant just in South Dakota. One of them lives in Alexandria and her friends are starting a campaign to find her a donor. They are hoping a catch phrase will help not only their friend, but others as well.

Molly Pearson has had to give her hands a break. Swapping crocheting for an automatic sewing machine.

“There’s just certain things she can’t do anymore and she’ll try then she’ll have to sit down and rest,” said Chad Pearson.

Her husband Chad sees her kidney disease beat her down day after day.

“That’s just part of the disease. It takes all your energy and strength. I can’t imagine being her,” said Chad.

There’s so many things Molly misses doing.

“If I wasn’t so tired, I could play with my grand kids more. I could do everything I’ve always done, still plant my own flowers,” said Molly.

Her kidneys are only working 10 percent, so a year and a half ago she went on the kidney transplant wait-list and could be on their for years.

A kidney is the only thing she wants this holiday season.

“It would mean a lot, very special gift,” said Molly.

“I could just be me again.”

The kidney has to be a similar match. Unfortunately a gift none of her friends and family can give.

However, it isn’t stopping them from fighting to find her one.

“I just want my friend better and so do all her other friends. We all want her back to where she was. We want the old Molly back and we are going to do whatever we can to get that to happen,” said Jenny Mackey, Molly’s friend.

They’re doing it with a catchy phrase: ‘share your spare’. It has been turned into a bumper sticker and displayed on cars throughout southeastern South Dakota.

Her loved ones are hoping this helps raise awareness about “live donors” since people only need one healthy kidney to survive.

“There’s a lot of people out there that I bet would be more than willing to give a kidney, but they don’t realize that they can. That’s what we’re hoping to do is get it out there for everybody,” said Chad.

It’s been a hard journey, but what keeps Molly going is her loved ones.

“I have a really good support team behind me. I really, really do. It’s awesome.”

So her friends and family will continue searching until they find her that very special gift.

Molly is type O blood. If you think you are a match for Molly you can contact her at: 605-999-8580

For anyone interested in donating a kidney, the first step is to call your local hospital. They’ll get you tested to see if you’re healthy enough to donate to people like Molly.

You can also look into becoming a donor with Avera here: https://www.avera.org/services/transplant/