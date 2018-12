Sioux Falls YMCA Welcomes Jeff Morgan as CEO

The Sioux Falls YMCA is celebrating 100 years in 2019 and is announcing new leadership.

The YMCA appoints Jeff Morgan to CEO.

He brings a pedigree of experience to the role with over 14 years in the organization.

Morgan comes to Sioux Falls from Blair, Nebraska where he was the CEO of the family YMCA.

His focus was on the development of programs and community engagement.