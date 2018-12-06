Small Amount of Crops Still in the Field in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A small amount of late-season crops remain in the field in South Dakota as the end of the year nears.

The federal Agriculture Department’s last weekly crop report of the season says 82 percent of sunflowers, 95 percent of corn and 95 percent of sorghum have been harvested.

Sixty-nine percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 86 percent of topsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus.

Weekly reports for the 2019 season begin in April.