These Restaurants Received Violations During Their Last Health Inspection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Over 150 restaurants in Sioux Falls scored a perfect 100 on their last health inspection. However, a handful of popular places didn’t do as well. Some received violations for food being too cold or cross contamination. Are the restaurants that your family eats at passing?

The city of Sioux Falls has a contract with the state to inspect restaurants within city limits. The city says restaurants should aim for a score of 80 or higher, with 100 being the best.

According to public records, HuHot Mongolian Grill here on the east side of town has lowest score, scoring 71 in August. However, HuHot did better just a few months before in April, scoring 90.

LuAnn Ford is the environmental health manager for the health department. She says inspectors look at every little detail when inspecting a food joint.

“You have hygienic issues to worry about,” said Ford. “We have temperature control issues, cooking temperature issues, just a myriad of things that can create a public health risk.”

Each restaurant in town can count on two random inspections per year. The critical violations are in grey while the lower-point violations are in white, like having a dirty floor.

Businesses with critical violations can expect the health department to follow up within 10 days. For example, in August, HuHot received five critical violations.

However, Ford says the goal is to help restaurants resolve their issues, not to shut them down.

“When they do well, we do well,” said Ford. “Our goal is to help the business identify issues that they have and correct them so they can move forward and have a better, safer business.”

If a facility is on the decline, the health department responds with a corrective action plan. This means the health department will check up on them quarterly.

According to public records, five restaurants within city limits scored below an 80 on their last inspection. The other four are Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffett, Rudy M Navarette’s, the Hilton Garden Inn, and 18th Amendment.

KDLT reached out to HuHot for an interview. As of Thursday afternoon, we have not received a response yet.