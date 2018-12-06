Trump Greets Tech Execs at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has met with a group of tech executives at the White House.

His daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, helped coordinate the Thursday meeting to field ideas about securing U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing and faster wireless technology known as 5G.

The gathering with the CEOs of Google, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle and Qualcomm comes amid rising concerns about how the U.S.-China tariff war will affect the tech industry.

The meeting wasn’t open to media.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement that it was a productive and engaging discussion about America’s leadership in emerging technologies.