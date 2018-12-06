USD & SDSU Women Chasing NCAA Bids And Rankings

Fast Starts Get National Attention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In a year where the Summit League got two teams in to the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament, it appears as though both South Dakota and South Dakota State will be pushing to make that kind of history in the women’s basketball tournament, as each may be closing in on a national ranking.

Dawn Plitzuweit’s Coyotes are receiving votes in the Top 25 and have jumped up to the #4 spot in the Mid-Major Poll. The 8-1 Coyotes are on a six-game winning streak with the loss coming at the number one ranked mid major Drake. In the span of a week the Coyotes have knocked off nationally ranked Iowa State, Green Bay and went on the road to defeat Missouri State last Tuesday.