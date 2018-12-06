USD’s Wilson & SDSU’s Daum Are Summit Athletes Of The Month

November Honors To Coyote Volleyball & Jackrabbit Hoop Stars

SUMMIT WOMEN’S ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

SIOUX FALLS, SD – South Dakota senior volleyball member Taylor Wilson has been named the Summit League November Athlete of the Month as announced by the league on Thursday.

This marks Wilson’s first career Summit Athlete of the Month honor, and is just the second volleyball player, joining Audrey Reeg (October 2016), to earn the award.

Wilson enjoyed a strong final month of the volleyball season as the Coyotes won their first five matches in the month, captured the school’s first-ever Summit League Tournament Championship, and qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the Division I era.

Wilson, a middle blocker from Corydon, Ind., was named Summit League Tournament MVP after compiling a career-high 24 kills with just one error and a .511 hitting percentage in the five-set title match victory over Denver. She matched her career-high with seven digs and her season-high with five blocks in that title contest as South Dakota became the first Summit League team since 2013, and just the second ever, to beat Denver on its home floor.

Wilson tallied a three-set career-high 18 kills and equaled her career-high with three service aces in a sweep over North Dakota on November 9. She reached double figures in kills in five of the six contests in November and led the way with 12 kills, one error and a .579 hitting percentage in the NCAA Tournament first-round loss to Creighton.

Named an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Midwest Region selection the six-foot Wilson posted 4.05 kills per set and a .410 hitting percentage in November to go with a team-high 14 total blocks.

The All-Summit League First Team honoree finished the season by leading the league in hitting percentage at .377, a mark that ranks third in Coyotes school history and eighth in league history. She ranked third in the league in total kills (362) and fourth in kills per set (.3.26) while also leading the team in total blocks with 88. Meanwhile, her career .352 hitting percentage is a new school record that ranks sixth in Summit League history.

“Taylor had an outstanding career, but she may have left her best volleyball for the end of her career,” Coach Leanne Williamson said. “She has been such a force for us this season, and absolutely helped propel us to our first conference tournament win and berth to the NCAA tournament. Taylor is such a great competitor who strives to be her best and help the program in any way she can. She has left a mark of the program, and will surely be missed.”

SUMMIT MEN’S ATHLETE OF THE MONTH

SIOUX FALLS, SD — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was selected as the Summit League’s November Male Athlete of the Month, announced Thursday by the league office.

Daum started eight games and averaged a double-double of 24.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, dishing out 2.1 assists per game as well during November. He shot 50 percent from the field, just shy of 40 percent beyond the arc and hit 40 of 50 at the charity stripe, while posting a nation-leading six double-doubles. Daum also put together six 20-plus point scoring contests and capped the month with a 26-point, 18-rebound outing in a win over Kansas City. The 18 rebounds were one shy of his career-high. He broke the school’s all-time career scoring record on Nov. 20 in a 41-point showing against UTSA, and has risen to No. 75 on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list.

Daum has earned three men’s basketball player of the week awards this season (Nov. 12, 26 and Dec. 3) and has earned league weekly honors 14 times in his career. This is the fifth time Daum has been named Athlete of the Month by the league, earning the award four times last year.

-Releases Courtesy SDSU & USD Athletics