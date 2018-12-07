Eyes and Ears Toy Challenge 2018

Organizers say it's amazing the difference you can so easily make in a child's life this holiday season

Sioux Falls Family Vision and Midwest Ear, Nose & Throat staff thought a friendly challenge for a greater good, was a nice idea last year. But after seeing the difference a few new toys made in the lives of so many young children in our area this past year, the two local businesses have not only decided to challenge each other again in 2018. They’re asking other businesses to rise to the occasion as well. Check out the details of this year’s Eyes and Ears Toy Challenge either here – or in the video below. The toys go directly to children and families at The Banquet and Children’s Home Society. The hope is to expand to other non-profits where they are fulfilling a need.

The deadline to drop off new toys for the initiative is December 14.