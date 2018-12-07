Daum Becomes Summit League’s All-Time Scoring Leader During SDSU’s Win Over Southern

42 Point Night For SDSU Senior In 101-92 Victory

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State used a 42-point effort from Mike Daum on its way to a 101-92 shootout victory Friday night over Southern.

Daum became the Summit League’s all-time leading scorer in the win, moving past Michael Watson (UMKC) and Caleb Green (Oral Roberts) in the league’s record book. Daum hit 13 of 18 from the field and buried 14 of 15 at the free throw line. He added a team-high eight rebounds as well.

David Jenkins scored 22 and was 10 of 13 at the line, while Tevin King, who did not miss a shot all evening, added 14 points as he drilled four field goals, one 3-pointer and all five of his free throws.

The Jackrabbits (7-3) shot a Division I program-record 68.9 percent (31 of 45) with seven 3-pointers while going 32 for 36 at the charity stripe. Despite the strong offensive showing, SDSU found itself unable to pull away from the pesky Jaguars, who sank 16 3-pointers to hang around throughout the night.

“I thought Southern did a great job moving the basketball, getting in their drive and kick game, and obviously guys started knocking down shots and confidence grew as the game went on,” head Coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “I’m not thrilled with our effort on the defensive end. I thought they had a great plan and they executed it well. At the same time we expect a higher standard from our guys and how we go about doing those things.”

South Dakota State built a pair of eight-point leads in the first 10 minutes of the night, only to see Southern respond both times to keep it close. One of those answers was a 12-2 Jaguar rally that briefly put State in a 21-19 hole at 9:24, though the Jackrabbits quickly answered after a timeout and soon took back control for good.

Up 28-27 with seven minutes on the clock, Tevin King sparked the Jacks on a 12-1 run that ended with nine straight, providing a momentum boost that helped SDSU carry a 46-37 lead into the half.

A barrage of 3-pointers helped Southern stay within striking distance early in the second half, but a 9-2 Jackrabbit surge put the Jacks back up double figures (64-50) with 14 minutes to go.

The Jaguars did not wilt, however, and had the game back within eight (89-81) with less than four to play. That was as close as the comeback came, though, as the Jackrabbits hit clutch shots and used eight free throws the rest of the way to secure the victory.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 1-0 all-time against Southern.

Mike Daum entered tonight’s game tied for 75th on the NCAA’s all-time scoring chart alongside Danny Ainge (BYU) with 2,467 career points. He is now 63rd on this list with 2,509.

Daum entered tonight’s game 37 points away from break Caleb Green’s Summit League scoring record of 2,503. He moved into second on the Summit’s chart with a pair of free throws late in the first half to pass Michael Watson (2,488) for second and claimed Caleb Green’s record (2,503) late in the second half on a layup.

Daum has gone over 40 points four times in his career.

David Jenkins passed the 20-point mark for the 18th time as a Jackrabbit. Jenkins is now just 215 shy of joining SDSU’s 1,000-point club.

South Dakota State has won 25 consecutive games at home and holds the nation’s longest-active home-winning streak.

Daum broke Nate Wolters’ career free throw record (648) as he sunk a pair from the charity stripe at 3:26 of the first half. Daum has hit 657 of 772 at the line for his career.

The Jackrabbits’ previous record for team field goal percentage in a game was 65.3 percent, set Nov. 30, 2016 against Minnesota Crookston.

Up Next

South Dakota State closes a two-game homestand Tuesday as Savannah State comes to town. Tipoff from Frost Arena is 7 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics