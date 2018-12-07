The Extended Sale of Holiday Shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – No matter if you’re ahead of schedule or losing time, right now, holiday shoppers aren’t in short supply.

“It’s busy now. if you look around there’s a lot of customers, lot of traffic,” says Empire Mall Manager Dan Gies.

According to the South Dakota Retailers Association, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales grew from last year. However, stores like Target and Macy’s extend their holiday deals after Black Friday. This can cause people to wait last minute to shop, making the “week and a half” leading up to Christmas one of the busiest times.

Gies says, “The most popular will be the last 10 days. You know, besides Black Friday and Thanksgiving, ‘Doorbusters,’ getting out and launching the holiday. The last 10 days is just solid traffic.”[Duration:0:12]

JCPenney saw a slight increase in their Black Friday sales. With their ‘doorbuster’ deals all this month, the store isn’t slowing down.

“We really start seeing an increase usually the first week of December. Anywhere between the 1st and 3rd once people realize ‘oh no it’s actually December now,’ ” says JCPenny General Manager Dean Kuntz.

Unlike the bigger retailers, “Child’s Play Toy Store” in Sioux Falls says their busiest day is Small Business Saturday.

“People have really turned out to support local retailers throughout the community and you can see it grow every year,” says Store Owner Nancy Savage.

To receive gifts in time for Christmas, the last day to ship packages by priority mail is December 20th. For “next day” delivery service from FedEx or UPS, the last day to ship is Friday December 21st.