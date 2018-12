First Friday In DTSF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’ve been a scrooge on your Christmas shopping, you may want to head downtown tonight.

Today is the December First Friday in downtown Sioux Falls. Tons of shops have great deals in order to cross off everything on your holiday shopping list.

Restaurants and Clubs also have specials going on tonight, if you’re just looking for a good night out.

